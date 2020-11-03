PPP slams PM for outburst against SC judge

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party has taken exception to outburst of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the opposition and said the opposition cannot promote a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan as there is a set procedure for the promotion of judges based on their respective seniority.

“It was the government which with mala fide intentions duly noted by the Supreme Court in its judgment of October 23, 2020 had through concocted charges tried to oust a highly-respected judge,” said Member Core Committee of Pakistan Peoples Party Taj Haider in a statement on Monday.

Haider said the “selected prime minister’ in a thoughtless outburst of sentiments has exposed and proved his mala fide intentions against the judge once again in his speech in Gilgit on November 1. “It should be noted that the selected prime minister in his Gilgit speech, while attacking the opposition and offering incentives to voters, violated the code of conduct for the Gilgit-Baltistan elections and the electoral laws,” he said.

He said what an irony that a habitual law-breaker has continued his tirade against a highly-respected judge of the Supreme Court. “What was this outburst if not a predetermined contempt of court,” he said, adding that after the judgment of the Supreme Court in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, the honourable option for both the prime minister and the president was to resign from their positions.