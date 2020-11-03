Nargis Sethi to head Pay & Pension Commission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed former federal secretary Nargis Sethi as Chairperson of the Pay and Pension Commission 2020 to finalise recommendations for fixing remuneration for the inflation-hit public sector employees.Â

The Commission is incomplete so far in the absence of notification of other members. The Commission will kick-start its deliberations at a time when food inflation is biting the public sector employees, especially the pensioners, who are finding it too difficult to make ends meet.Â

Sethi held an important meeting with Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh a few days back and was asked to nominate members so that the Commission could go ahead with the assigned task.