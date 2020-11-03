close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
November 3, 2020

Dry weather

Islamabad

November 3, 2020

Islamabad:Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours. While cold in northern and hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during night and morning hours, a MET office reported. While, smog was predicted in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

