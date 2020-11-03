Minister wants PDM to postpone rally

PESHAWAR: Minister for Culture and Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai has said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should not hold a rally in Peshawar due to the threat of terrorism and the resurgence of the Covid-19 cases. In a statement, he said the government was not afraid of rallies and protests. The minister criticised the PDM leaders, saying the opposition had united to save its leaders from accountability. He believed that the opposition parties did not care about the people as they were promoting own vested interest. The minister said the government had repeatedly extended talks offer to the opposition. He claimed the PDM would not be able to oust the government. He said that the security forces and the people had rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of peace.