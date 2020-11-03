close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
November 3, 2020

Minister wants PDM to postpone rally

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 3, 2020

PESHAWAR: Minister for Culture and Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai has said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should not hold a rally in Peshawar due to the threat of terrorism and the resurgence of the Covid-19 cases. In a statement, he said the government was not afraid of rallies and protests. The minister criticised the PDM leaders, saying the opposition had united to save its leaders from accountability. He believed that the opposition parties did not care about the people as they were promoting own vested interest. The minister said the government had repeatedly extended talks offer to the opposition. He claimed the PDM would not be able to oust the government. He said that the security forces and the people had rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

Latest News

More From Peshawar