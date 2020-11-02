Gen Qadir quit PML-N for tribal concern: Pervaiz Rashid

LAHORE: PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid said in a tweet on Sunday had Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch (retd) opposed the party's narrative, he would not have agreed to it during meetings, and he would have voiced his dissent. The senator was reacting to Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch’s Saturday statement about quitting the PML-N. Gen Baloch had told The News it wasn’t possible for him to carry party’s narrative forward where national interests could be compromised.

The senator said the reason behind Gen Qadir’s decision to quit the PML-N was tribal, not democratic, as it was “why my chieftain did not get the invite for jalsa (public meeting) and a chair (at the stage).”