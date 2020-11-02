13 prisoners released from Central Jail

GUJRANWALA: District and Sessions Judge Ch Humayun Imtiaz on Sunday visited the Central Jail and ordered to release 13 prisoners involved in petty crimes.

The judge inspected barracks, jail hospital, kitchen and technical centre. He also inspected the jail security and issued necessary directions to the jail administration.

ACE RECOVERS MILLIONS OF RUPEES FROM MC DEFAULTERS: The Anti-Corruption Establishment recovered millions of rupees from the defaulters of the Municipal Corporation and deposited the amount in the government exchequer.

Regional Director Rai Naeemullah Bhatti told that the department recovered Rs 2.35 million dues in respect of map fee Municipal Corporation Gujranwala and deposited the amount in the government exchequer.