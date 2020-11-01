PPP asks GB CEC to take notice of PM’s visit to GB today

ISKAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written a letter to Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and urged him to take notice of scheduled visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) today (November 1).

In-charge of Central Election Cell of PPP Taj Haider has written a letter to GB CEC that the Central Election Cell of the PPP has received complaints from its contesting candidates that Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit GB today (November 1) accompanied by several Cabinet ministers to participate in a ceremony to be attended by the GB governor and the GB caretaker chief minister. Taj Haider said the Para No. 18 of the Code of Conduct states: “The President, Prime Minister, Chairman/Deputy Chairman Senate, Speaker/Deputy Speaker of an assembly, Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Governors, Chief Ministers, Provincial Ministers, Advisors to the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers, Mayors/Chairman/Nazim, their deputies and other public office holders shall not participate in election campaign in any manner whatsoever.