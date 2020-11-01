close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

New PU gate opens

Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has inaugurated the newly-constructed gate of the university on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, New Campus.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Chief Engineer Faizul Hasan Sipra and heads of various departments were also present. The new gate has been constructed to facilitate the students, teachers and employees to make their access easy for the nearby departments.

