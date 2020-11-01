close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
BR
Bureau report
November 1, 2020

BRT bus collides with donkey-cart

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus collided with a donkey-cart on the feeder route in Hayatabad here on Friday.

The TransPeshawar spokesperson Umair Khan claimed that a tractor-trolley hit the donkey-cart and dragged it which collided with the BRT bus on the Hayatabad feeder route. He said that no one was harmed in the accident.

The BRT had resumed its service on October 24 after a month-long closure owing to the frequent fire incidents in the buses. The BRT service was suspended after the fifth incident of fire in a bus on September 16. It had alarmed the government and the commuters and prompted TransPeshawar to suspend the service.

The service was launched on August 13 amid criticism over delay in its completion and high cost of the flagship project of the PTI government.

