N Superchargers retain Rashid, Willey for The Hundred

LONDON: Yorkshire and England pair Adil Rashid and David Willey have been retained by Northern Superchargers for the inaugural edition of The Hundred next year while Hollie Armitage is the first women’s player to switch teams.

World Cup-winning leg-spinner Rashid and left-arm bowling all-rounder Willey were signed as local icons ahead of the men’s draft for a tournament that was later postponed until the summer of 2021 because of coronavirus.

And the Superchargers have reached an agreement for two players with significant experience in limited-overs internationals to remain at Emerald Headingley, alongside the centrally-contracted Ben Stokes.

Rashid, who has played 19 Tests, 106 one-day internationals and 49 Twenty20 internationals said: “I’m really pleased to be staying with the team. We were all sad that The Hundred couldn’t take place this year but that was beyond anyone’s control. With myself, Ben and David already confirmed we’re looking to build a really strong side for 2021 and hopefully we can have a successful first season.”

Willey, who has featured in 49 ODIs and 28 T20Is, added: “I’ve loved spending the past five years playing in Yorkshire and it’s exciting to be taking part in a new competition at my home ground.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing in white-ball tournaments both here and around the world and I’m looking forward to testing myself in The Hundred.”