No solution?

Pakistan’s poor and working class usually bear the brunt of the country’s failed economic policies. The economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic have had the worst effects on the people. From job losses to salary cuts, these people have to deal with their problems on their own. On top of it, the astronomical prices of food items have made it even more difficult for a majority of the people to make both ends meet. Who is going to provide some relief to these people?

From high electricity prices to unaffordable medicines, everything has become out of reach. The government should seriously pay attention to this problem and take adequate steps to get the country out of the current economic crisis.

Kiran Ittefaq

Karachi