Flouting SOPs

In order to ensure that everyone is following SOPs, the police should arrest the people who are not wearing masks in public places. Those arrested may be released after a couple of hours, but it would be a sufficient deterrent for those showing irresponsible behaviour across the country, especially in Lahore.
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore