Turkish embassy celebrates republic’s 97th anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish embassy in Islamabad celebrated 97th anniversary of the republic here on Thursday in dignified manner, as limited celebrations were led by Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul. National anthem of Turkey was played, and Turkish flag was hoisted with salute. The ambassador recalled President Recep Tayyip Erdogan message on the occasion and quoted that "I hail the October 29 republic day of all our citizens, living both at home and abroad."

The president went on to commemorate Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as well as "the heroes in our fight for independence," all the martyrs, and veterans that fought for the Republic of Turkey. "Our country will continue acting on its own vision and agenda regardless of what others say or do," Erdogan said.