‘Economic, social issues behind stroke’

LAHORE:In a major medical breakthrough for Pakistan, the global access to catheter-based treatment of Acute ischemic stroke called Mechanical Thrombectomy was emphasised in liaison with US-based society SVIN (Society of vascular and interventional neurology) at Lahore General Hospital.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Akram and Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar expressed concern over the rapid rise in stroke in Pakistan and talked about its reasons.

In order to address the root causes of this disease, it is necessary to establish a system based on economic and social justice as well as to pay full attention to public awareness so that the rate of diseases like stroke can be minimised, they added.

They expressed these views while talking to journalists at a workshop held here at the LGH’s Neuro Radiology Department on the occasion of World Paralysis Day Thursday.

Principal PGMI Prof Al-freed Zafar said that economic and social problems, class conflict, depression, deprivation and other psychological factors were leading to increase in stroke which had led to high blood pressure and diabetes in people. As a result, brain hemorrhage cases have become common and mental and physical disability is increasing rapidly.

Dr Umair and Dr Saima said that with government’s support and public awareness programmes, patients and their families would no longer face lifelong paralysis after stroke, because treatment options were available in Pakistan. Other doctors advised the general public to avoid fast food and use fresh fruits and vegetables.

PHA: To counter increasing air pollution and smog, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant more trees and create more forests.

No negligence will be tolerated in the process of trimming, cleaning and watering the trees throughout the city, said PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi while chairing a meeting here on Thursday.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has released its special cleanliness plan on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW). The objective is to ensure waste free surroundings in the city, especially on major roads, mosques and routes of processions.

Wasa: Following the rising air pollution and smog, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) organised a bicycle rally here Thursday. Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MD Syed Zahid Aziz and all officers participated in the rally. They cycled around Gaddafi Stadium.

Talking to media, Wasa Managing Director said the rally aimed to promote anti-smog activities in the City.

PMS officers: A delegation of senior serving and retired officers of Provincial Management Service (PMS) called on Punjab chief secretary at his office here on Thursday. Issues related to problems being faced by PMS officers, capacity-building and improvement in performance came under discussion in the meeting.

Mianwali Express: Railway has decided to restore Mianwali Express (147-Up/148-Dn) running between Sargodha, Khushab, Kundian and Mari Indus from October 30 (today) for the passengers. The timing of the train will be according to the current timetable.

Trains stop: The railway administration has decided to stop Sir Syed Express (35UP/36DN) between Rawalpindi and Karachi) for two minutes at Hafizabad railway station. Rehman Baba Express (47UP/48DN) between Peshawar and Karachi) will stop for two minutes

at Alipur Chatha railway station.