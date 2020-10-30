Nation celebrates Eid Milad (SAW) today

ISLAMABAD: Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country today (Thursday).

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country would be offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers, reports the media.

Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the Last Messenger (SAW) whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the whole mankind.

In connection with EidMiladun Nabi (SAW), an International Rehmatul Lil Aalameen (SAW) Conference will be held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The opening session of the conference will be chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi, while Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the concluding session. The government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (SAA) Week from tomorrow (Saturday). Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday in their messages urged the Muslim world leaders to make a unanimous demand to the international organizations to ensure sanctity of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and desist from blasphemy and desecration.