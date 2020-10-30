Milk shop owner shot dead in Malir

A milk shop owner was killed in a firing incident in Malir’s Model Colony on Thursday. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 25-year-old Adnan, son of Akram. The family took the body away with them without any medico-legal formalities.

Police said the incident took place on the same day when his family was busy in making preparations for the reception of his brother, Arsalan.

Arsalan told police that Adnan, the youngest of four siblings, left the house to open the shop when the incident took place, adding that a neighbour informed him about the incident and when he reached the shop, he found his brother lying in as a pool of blood.

Police said they were looking for witnesses and CCTV footage to ascertain whether he was killed during a mugging bid or the motive behind the killing was something else. Police said that they were waiting for the family to register a case or else they would register the case on behalf of the state.

Warehouse gutted

A fire broke out in a warehouse of used clothes in the Landhi Industrial Area’s ExportProcessing Zone on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire department, initially, the company’s own firefighters attempted to douse the blaze; however, four fire tenders of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) reached the scene after being informed by the company’s administration.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with hectic efforts that continued for over three hours. Three firemen fell unconscious and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, the spokesperson added.

Body retrieved

The body of a teenage boy who drowned in a lake was retrieved on Wednesday. According to the Manghopir police, 17-year-old Akbar Dino was bathing in the lake in Manghopir’s Noor Muhammad Hassan Goth when he drowned on Tuesday. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.