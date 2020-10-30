Pakistan safe to host sports events: PHF President

KARACHI: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has requested Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to let Pakistan host international events and invited them to visit Pakistan and review security arrangements.

Khokhar said that Pakistan is one of the safest countries to host hockey and other sports events.

"We invite security delegations from the Asian Hockey Federation and the International Hockey Federation to visit Pakistan and review our security arrangements," he said. "Pakistan is a safe country for international hockey events just like China, Japan and Korea," he said.