Section 144 imposed in capital

Islamabad : The Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad) Hamza Shafqaat has imposed Section 144 and directed to wearing face-masks mandatory in all public places to combat the ongoing spread of deadly coronavirus. The Section 144 in capital will be for two months and notification has been issued here on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner said anyone who is seen without a face mask will be prosecuted under Section 144 and charged with Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). We will never spare violators in this regard, he warned. He says that we have taken this decision due to increasing cases of coronavirus. He appreciated the role of surveillance teams of District Health Office (DHO), Islamabad because they are strictly monitoring sensitive areas. “On the recommendations of DHO, I have directed to impose ‘Smart Lockdown’ in several areas sectors and streets of federal capital, Islamabad,” he said.

The DHO, Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia said despite again and again requests to wear face mask but people of federal capital, Islamabad took this issue non-seriously. The coronavirus cases are increasing due to non-serious attitude of public, he said. We have sealed several government and private educational institutions to appearing of coronavirus cases in Islamabad and we will continue this practice in future, he warned. He said that initially we have imposed Section 144 wearing mask mandatory for two months but it will extend to monitor the attitude of people.