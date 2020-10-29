Breast cancer awareness session

LAHORE:Health and well-being of employees, their families and community are of paramount importance when it comes to social corporate responsibilities.

Following this aim, Haleeb Foods joins hands with Pink Ribbon to organise an awareness session for its female workforce. An engagement activity was held at HFL head office here which was attended by the female employees of the group companies. The prime objective behind this activity was to raise awareness about breast cancer and importance of early detection. Expanding the horizon this year in addition to breast cancer awareness, females in attendance were also encouraged to look after their health in general. Commenting on this initiative, Syed Mazher Iqbal, HFL CEO, said, “This session comes as a part of our continuous efforts to promote awareness amongst our female staff, leading to a culture of health and safety consciousness. HFL believes in putting all its efforts in uplifting the community by way of healthy and happy workforce. Health and well-being both physical and mental goes hand in hand.” ***