Experts share responsible ways to use AI tools in daily life

AI tools are becoming a routine part of many people’s lives. A 2025 Pew Research survey found that one-third of US adults have used ChatGPT, including 58% of adults under 30. But experts warn that responsible use is key to getting benefits without unintended consequences.

Experts suggest that the best way to use AI is as a “thought partner” and not a replacement for your own thoughts. Understanding AI newsletter Founder Timothy B. Lee suggests that you should use AI for generating ideas and breaking down complex tasks into smaller, easier steps. Catherine Goetze, an AI educator, suggests that you should use AI to overcome creative blocks, but you should never rely solely on AI.

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For complex tasks, you can use AI to get a summary of the research and sources, but you should verify the sources and information. You can use tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Perplexity for this, or you can use Google’s NotebookLM to organise your personal research and notes without including unverified sources from the internet.

AI can also help people explore hobbies, learn new skills, and organise daily tasks. Associate Professor at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam Associate Professor Ella Hafermalz notes that it can lower barriers to entry for new activities but must remain a starting point.

According to experts, it is important to avoid blindly trusting AI. Goetze advises checking sources, dates, and links. Hafermalz adds that it is important to set clear goals and use AI as a supplement to real-life decision-making.