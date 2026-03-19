Cesar Chavez’s legacy faces intense scrutiny following abuse allegations and misconduct

The legacy of labor leader Cesar Chavez is facing a major reckoning following reports of systematic abuse. A recent investigation by The New York Times alleges that Cesar Chavez engaged in decades of sexual assault and grooming of women and girls. Two women stated they were groomed and assaulted by Chavez when they were only 12 and 13 years old.

The prominent civil rights leader who co-founded the United Farm Workers with Chavez, has also come forward stating that he sexually assaulted her. Located in North Portland, the school’s name is now a point of contention as residents expressed that celebrating a name associated with such allegations feels disturbing and harmful to the community.

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A major seven-mile stretch of road in Portland is also under scrutiny for a potential name change. The district is currently processing the news but noted that any official renaming requires a formal process involving community engagement and a board vote.

In light of this, Mayor Keith Wilson is open to discussing a name change, while City Councilor Candace Avalos is already exploring the legal steps to rename the boulevard after Dolores Huerta. To begin the process of renaming the street per city code, a petition with at least 2,500 signatures is required.

On social media, City Councilor Candace Avalos wrote: “I have begun looking into the process and talking with community leaders about renaming Cesar Chavez Blvd. to Dolores Huerta Blvd. per city code. Stay tuned for ways to be involved in this effort.”