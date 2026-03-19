Tim Cook sounds alarm: Cut down on screen time

Tim Cook urges people to spend less time on smartphones

In a surprising take on smartphone habits, Apple CEO Tim Cook has urged people to reduce screen time and spend more time outdoors. Cook said excessive smartphone use interrupts the ability to have real-world face-to-face conversations.

He discussed Apple’s development process and its effects on people’s daily routines. He led a major smartphone company, yet he demonstrated that finding equilibrium between work and personal life remained essential.

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“I don’t want people using them too much,” he said, adding that people should not spend more time scrolling than connecting face-to-face.

The screen time recommendation from Cook urged users to leave their devices behind and discover their physical environment. He suggested that people should first spend time outdoors while nurturing their human relationships instead of using social media platforms.

The current research about smartphone addiction shows increasing interest in its effects on people. Research demonstrates that people who use their devices excessively experience anxiety and loneliness while developing shorter attention spans, which supports worries about their digital behaviour during everyday activities.

In the interview, Cook shared his predictions about artificial intelligence development, which he believes will become more significant in future technological advancements. He described AI as “profound” and potentially positive, but he pointed out that its effect is determined by the way users implement it.