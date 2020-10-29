IPH admission schedule

LAHORE:Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore, has announced the schedule for admission in BSc (Hon) in Medical Laboratory Technology (four years) course at the IPH.

According to the schedule issued on Wednesday, the candidates can apply for the admission on the prescribed pro forma which can be obtained from the institute at a cost of Rs500. The completed pro forma along with all testimonials would be received till November 10, 2020 during from 9am to 2 pm in the office of IPH. IPH Dean Prof Dr. Zarfishan Tahir said the admissions would be made purely on merit.

The eligibility to apply for admission for BSc Honours medical lab technology is that the candidate must be FSc pre-medical or FSc in the relevant technology with 50 per cent marks.

She said that a committee would conduct the admission process, including written test/interview according to the rules and regulations of University of Health Sciences. The admissions would be made on Punjab-based domicile. She said annual fee of Rs 32,000 will be collected at the time of admission from the successful candidates, whereas, UHS registration fee and examination expenditures would be separate according to the criteria and policy of the university. The candidates must attach attested copies of FSc degree, domicile, six fresh photos of the candidate and photocopies of CNIC of the candidate and his/her father with the admission forms. Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that list of eligible candidates for entrance test will be displayed on Nov 18. The written test would be conducted on Nov 23, while list of eligible candidates for the interview would be showcased on Nov 28 and finally, interviews of the candidates would be held on Nov 30, 2020 at IPH. All the selected candidates for the admission in BSc (H) in Medical Lab Technology have to deposit original documents along with annual admission fee on the same date.