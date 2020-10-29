close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
Advertisement
BR
Bureau report
October 29, 2020

PhD thesis defended

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A district and sessions judge, Muhammad Aamir Nazir, has completed his doctoral degree in Political Science from Qurtuba University, Peshawar, by successfully defending his thesis. The topic of his dissertation was, “Changing Patterns of Federalism in Multi-Cultural States: A Case Study of Pakistan Ethno-Cultural Diversities and State Building through Constitutional Balance.” His thesis was evaluated by the professors to two foreign universities of Netherland and Turkey as well as by Chairman Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar, Professor Dr. Abdur Rauf. A large number of academicians participated in the public defence of the thesis and termed it a great contribution in the field of federalism. The scholar has previously got distinction in LLM from University of Peshawar and also done a course on ‘European Standards of Protecting Human Rights’ from European University Viadrina, Germany.

