Thu Oct 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2020

Gold prices fall Rs1,250/tola

Business

October 29, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs1,250/tola to Rs113,250 per tola, according to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs1,071 to Rs97,094. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $9 to $1,894/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates decreased Rs30 to Rs1,200/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs25.72 to Rs1,063.10.

