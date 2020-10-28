close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
October 28, 2020

Ignorance no excuse for unconscious bias: Harry

October 28, 2020

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry said it took him years to realise that unconscious racial bias existed and his eyes had been opened by spending time in his wife Meghan’s shoes.

The prince spoke during a conversation about racism with Patrick Hutchinson, the Black activist who was photographed by foreign media, carrying a white man to safety during a scuffle between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents in London in June.

Harry told Hutchinson he saw him as a “guardian angel” protecting everyone at the demonstration. Both men said there was still work to be done to defeat discrimination of all kinds.

