Tue Oct 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent 
October 27, 2020

198 new Covid-19 cases reported

National

OC
Our Correspondent 
October 27, 2020

LAHORE: Around 198 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Monday. The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,335 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 102,875 in the province. Out of a total of 102,875 infections in Punjab, 100,095 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

