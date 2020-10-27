CSCEC delegation calls on NHA chairman

Islamabad:National Highway Authority Chairman Capt (r) Sikander Qayyum has said that Pak -China friendship is time tested. China has extended all the possible help to Pakistan to cope with COVID -19 in Pakistan, says a press release.

He stated this during a meeting with six member’s delegation of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) that visited National Highway Authority HQ here.

A simple but graceful ceremony was held at National Highway Authority auditorium in which the CSCEC Chief representative Mr. Xiao Hua handed over COVID-19 protective equipment to Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (r) Sikander Qayyum, which included 3002 surgical masks,1000 goggles, 2016 sanitisers and 1,000 protective clothes/coveralls. Senior officers of National Highway Authority were also present on this occasion.

Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (r) Sikander Qayyum thanked the visiting delegation for providing urgently needed safety supplies from coronavirus.

He also added that long standing ties between the two countries are based on solid foundation and with the passage of time this friendship will certainly strengthen as China has extended significant relief assistance to Pakistan to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, in this time of trial China`s timely help is encouraging for Pakistan to cope with the Coronavirus. China is also supporting Pakistan to build Motorways in the country. He assured that this safety gear provided by China will be used in the best possible way.

On this occasion Mr. Xiao Hua said, China and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperation partners. To control Corona Virus in Pakistan, China will extend its help and that providing protective gear to Pakistan is an effort to this effect.

Other members of China State Construction Engineering Corporation included Executive Project Manager PKM Ding Zhaojie, Marketing Manager Chang Chun, Senior Assistant Ji Changhe, Ni Peng and Wang Wei.