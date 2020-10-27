Bail of Capt Safdar, Rana Sana confirmed

LAHORE:Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday confirmed bail of 30 accused persons, including PML-N leaders Capt Safdar (r) and Rana Sanaullah in NAB office clash case.

The court directed the authorities concerned not to arrest the accused who had secured bails. On Monday, the prosecution and counsel of the accused completed their arguments after which the court confirmed the bail.

The PML-N workers had a clash with law-enforcement agencies on 11 August when PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB Lahore office. Police had registered a case against 300 PML-N workers, including Maryam and 187 others.

Ex-SSP's judicial remand extended: An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of former SSP Junaid Arshad until November 10, an accused of assets beyond means. During the course of hearing, the court has recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses and summoned more for next hearing.

The NAB has accused former police officer of accumulating wealth worth millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008. Junaid is also facing a case of cybercrime in which the FIA has accused him of uploading obscene pictures of his former wife. According to FIA, the accused was an absconder in a case filed against him in 2017.