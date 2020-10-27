Police asked to make list of land mafia

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has said that lists should be prepared with full details for the operation against land mafia occupying public and private lands and properties across the province.

The IG said the lists should consist of names, data and other details of serving or retired officers and influential persons who give undue favour and provide support to the land mafia from their social positions and powers for occupying government, commercial and residential lands.

Names of their associates, influential patrons, their identity card numbers, criminal records, full address, apparent occupation / livelihood, phone numbers, support groups and the lands or properties occupied by them should be mentioned in these lists and it should also be ensured that whether it is commercial, residential or agricultural land along with it should be written with which government officer, this occupation mafia has a relationship / partnership in this regard, he said. He added that the lists should also state the methods and tactics by which they occupy commercial, residential or agricultural lands and properties and seize government resources or private property, and the nexus of government officials or influential people having close ties by which the members of the land mafia in partnership are doing this disgusting business.

Moreover, all these details based upon necessary information should be sent to Central Police Office by Wednesday. He has sent these instructions by letter to the Additional IG Special Branch and all the RPOs of the province, including CCPO Lahore.

