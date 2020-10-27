Promotion of fisheries, aquaculture discussed

LAHORE:University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a stakeholders meeting of Fisheries and Aquaculture Industry Liaison Working Group for the promotion of fisheries and aquaculture sector in Punjab.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting while Director General Department of Fisheries Punjab Dr Sikander Hayyat, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan and professionals, fish farmers, representatives from fish feed industry and UVAS faculty members attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim appreciated the collaboration of academia and the industry. He suggested the constitution of a committee to review and decide an action plan for the enrolment in BS Fisheries and Aquaculture programme.

Later, an open discussion was held and all the participants put forward various suggestions for promotion of BS Fisheries and Aquaculture degree. The personnel from feed industry and fish hatcheries were unanimously of the view that employees with degree in Fisheries and Aquaculture were performing far better in the industry compared to employees with other degrees, and graduates from UVAS were very prominent in the sector due to their sound knowledge. Some farmers shared their experiences of new aquaculture technologies like In-Pond Race Ways System (IPRS), Biofloc, Aquaponics and RAS.

UET, German varsity ink MoU: Department of City and Regional Planning (CRP) University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Technische University Dortmund, Germany on Monday signed an MoU for the promotion of higher education and academic staff exchange.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Dean Faculty of CRP-UET Prof Dr Rizwan Hameed, CRP Chairman Dr Shakir Mahmood, Pro-Rector Academic Affairs Prof Dr Insa Melle on behalf of the Rector TU Dortmund University, Prof Dr HC Ursula Gather, Dean of Faculty of Spatial Planning Prof Dr Thorsten Wiechmann and Department of Landscape Ecology and Landscape Planning Prof Dr Dietwaid Gruehn signed the agreement.

The two institutions will extend scientific and cultural cooperation within the respective legal, financial, and administrative constraints by exchange of information and publication of mutual interest, exchange of teaching, research staff and students, three students, one academic semester each academic year, cooperation in research and organisation of study projects and workshops.