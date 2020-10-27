Anti-polio drive begins

LAHORE:The district administration has kicked off anti-polio drive in the provincial capital here on Monday in which more than 18 lakh children below five years will be administered polio drops.

Deputy commissioner remained in field for checking the working and performance of polio teams. He visited Samanabad Hospital, where he vaccinated polio drops to children and witnessed polio related arrangements there.

Moreover, he paid visit to Samanabad UC, Jain Mandir and high risk UCs of Allama Iqbal Town and Model Town, where he observed the working of polio teams. “The district administration has deputed all administrative officers for inspection of polio drive. Parents should cooperate with polio teams and play their role to curb this miserable disease,” he added.