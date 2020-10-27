Drop scene of PDM drama not far: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the people are enjoying unusually misplaced revelations being issued by Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders in every procession.

The minister said that it would be appropriate for Nawaz Sharif to include his name in the list of missing persons as expressed by him in his online speech. For the past 10 months, the former PM has been missing, along with his family, trillions of dollars looted from the national kitty and 100 suitcases. He said that, ironically, Nawaz Sharif, who entered Pakistani politics through back door considered himself sole proprietor of democratic values. Referring to Bilawal's address, the minister said that Bilawal Zardari had issued a ridiculous statement alleging PM Imran Khan for occupying the islands of Balochistan. The "Waderas" of Sindh, perhaps, approach every other ruler as a member of "political mafia" like themselves, he maintained.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan said that in the dictionary of Sharif and Zardari clans, the meanings of freedom of media, judiciary and politics are attributed to the obedience and service of these families by the state institutions. Ever since these state institutions started operating independently, the Opposition considers its mandate of loot and plunder stolen. He said that the drop scene of the drama of patriotism as doctored by PDM leaders was approaching.

That is why they have started exposing their real agenda and their nefarious intentions based on hostility towards Pakistan and its populace, he added. He said that, in Muslim Ummah as well as in international community, today's Pakistan is known as a stable and credible country due to the wise leadership and excellent diplomacy of PM Imran Khan.