Teenage boy, young man â€˜commit suicideâ€™

A teenage boy and a young man ended their lives separately on Monday. The body of 15-year-old Moiz, son of Adil, was found at a house in New Karachi within the jurisdiction of the Bilal Colony police station.

Responding to information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The family told the police that Moiz hanged himself from a ceiling fan. They denied any knowledge of the circumstances that led the boy to end his own life. The police are investigating the incident from different angles.

Separately, 25-year-old Anas, son of Akram, allegedly ended his life while hanging himselffrom a ceiling fan at his house in Korangi. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities. The family told the police that Anas killed himself after an exchange of hot words with his sister over a family dispute.