close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 27, 2020

Young protesters

Newspost

 
October 27, 2020

The recent protests in Thailand saw the active participation of young people who forcefully demanded the restoration of democracy. On the other hand, we don’t see the participation of young people in Pakistan when the rights of the people are violated and justice is delayed.

It is high time that the youth of Pakistan realised that their active participation in politics will make Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country.

Zain Ul Abideen Jamali

Nawabshah

Latest News

More From Newspost