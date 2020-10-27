Turkish minister, Army chief discuss defence ties

RAWALPINDI: Turkey’s Minister of National Defence General (retd) Hulusi Akar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, the COAS said both the countries shared great history of brotherly relations, which was being transformed into enduring partnership.The Turkish dignitary commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism, the statement added.