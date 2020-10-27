Paperwork underway on two dams: MPA

KARAK: Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel has said that the tender of Makh Banda dam would be opened on October 29 while paperwork of Chashmay Akorkhel dam was in final stage.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, he said that Makh Banda dam would be completed at a cost of Rs870 million. He added that soon practical work on the dam would be launched and a canal would be given to Makh Banda area to irrigate the lands in the area. The MPA said that Makh Banda dam was the most feasible and would be useful in changing the lives of people through increasing the cultivable lands. The lawmaker asked the people to support the contractor of the dam to complete the mega project within the stipulated time.