Malik backs Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Abdul Rehman Malik has fully supported Azerbaijan as it liberated a town and several occupied villages from Armenia illegal occupation. While giving an interview to a renowned newspaper of Azerbaijan, Senator Malik demanded Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tender an apology for accusing Pakistan of sending troops to Azerbaijan. He said Azerbaijan was forced to take action for implementing the resolutions of the UNSC itself. He said Azerbaijan had almost implemented the UNSC Resolution No 874 on its own and liberated the cities of Jabral and Zanglian. “I believe in the territorial integrity of every country and the world knows that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not new and it exists since the early 20th century”. Senator A Rehman Malik said that the current conflict came up in 1988 when Armenians demanded the transfer of Karabakh Armenia resulting in a war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the late 1990s. He said that the ceasefire pact was signed in 1994 and provided relative stability in the region for the next two decades. He said that he understands through the emerging violation by Armenia turned into the current crisis between the two countries and, according to the international map, Nagorno-Karabakh is recognised as a de jure part of Azerbaijan.