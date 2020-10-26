UBG nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

Islamabad : The United Business Group (UBG) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) unanimously nominated Khalid Tawab for the post of President and Abdul Rauf Mukhtar for the post of Senior Vice President, says a press release.

Khalid Tawab hails from Karachi and has previously served as the Senior Vice President of FPCCI while Abdul Rauf Mukhtar belonging to Lahore has remained the Vice President of FPCCI. These candidates were announced by UBG Patron in Chief S. M. Munir during a meeting of the UBG Core Committee at the residence of UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik. In this meeting, the members of the core committee gave full authority to S. M. Munir for these two decisions whch were announced by mutual consent.

The members of the core committee from all across the country participated in the meeting. Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed, Zubair Tufail, Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Ghazanfar Bilour, Darukhan, Abdul Rauf Alam, Amir Ata Bajwa, Zafar Bakhtawari, Qazi Akbar, Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry, Sohail Altaf, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Mazhar Ali Nasir, Abdul Sami Khan, Noor Ahmed Khan, Mian Waqar Ahmed, Sohail Malik, Samina Fazil, Shireen Arshad Khan, Shabnam Zafar, Sheikh Mumtaz Ahmed and others also attended the meeting.