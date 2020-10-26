close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
October 26, 2020

Condolence

Islamabad

 
October 26, 2020

Our correspondent

Islamabad: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Jamaat e Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, and political and religious personalities visited JI main ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam to console death of his elder brother, Dr. Muhammad Sadiq on Sunday.

They also met father of deceased, Suleiman Sadiq and Zubair Sadiq and prayed for eternal peace of the deceased. Ex MNA Malik Abrar Ahmad, General Secretary CDA Mazdoor Union Chau­dhry Muhammad Yasir and JI North Punjab ameer Dr. Tariq Saleem were among visitors who condoled death of Mian Aslam's brother.

