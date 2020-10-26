PML-N also inaugurates Metro Train

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership also inaugurated the Orange Line Metro Train at Jain Mandir Chowk on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Kh Saad Rafique said the "crime" of Shahbaz Sharif was that he had not ditched Nawaz Sharif. He criticised the government for arresting the then LDA DG Ahad Cheema, who had supervised this project. “These people put us in jails because we demand rule of law and the Constitution,” he said.

He criticised the PTI government for taking credit of Shahbaz Sharif's initiatives and instaling plaques of their names on the PML-N projects. “The PTI government has gone an extra mile in taking political revenge,” he said, adding that the Orange Line Train project was stopped by former CJ Saqib Nisar. He said the delay had resulted in a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. He said the PML-N changed its inauguration plan from Dera Gujran to Jain Mandir as Chief Minister

Usman Bazdar was going there for inauguration.

“When we say that you are selected, we do not say wrong. You were selected and will remain selected,” the PML-N leader remarked. He was of the view that the government was upset after the PDM rallies. After PDM public meetings in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad, the rally in Lahore will also be historic, he claimed. He said heaps of garbage and filth could be seen on the streets of Lahore today, while the city was ranked among cleanliest cities across the region during the Shahbaz Sharif regime.

Speaking on the occasion, former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq alleged that the Orange Line Train project had been delayed for two-and-a-half year. He claimed that Peshawar’s BRT project was more expensive than four projects of the PML-N.

Ayaz claimed that all parties in the PDM were united and the time of sugar, atta and gas thieves was over now. “The time is not far when the people will get rid of this 'corrupt and inefficient' government as they have made the life of a common man miserable,” he remarked. He said the PML-N government's projects, including orange train and metro busses in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, were running successfully while the PTI government’s projects of calves, chicken and eggs were nowhere. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan couldn't sleep at night as Nawaz Sharif came in his dreams.

Pervaiz Malik announced that the PDM's Lahore rally would be held on December 30. Ata Tarar and other PML-N leaders also congratulated the nation for start of Orange Line train and said that the people who cut ribbon of the project would be feeling ashamed.

On the occasion, the PML-N workers danced to the beat of drums and released balloons in air while sweets were also distributed among the people present on the occasion. The workers chanted slogans in favour of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif and thanked them for giving a precious gift to the people of Lahore.

In a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on the inauguration of the Orange Line train project. She said PM Imran Khan should feel ashamed by inaugurating Orange Line Train project after arresting Shahbaz Sharif. She said the one who provided world class transport facility to citizens was in jail for the crimes he never committed.

Marriyum claimed that those who were installing plaques of their names on the PML-N projects would flee the country soon, adding that PM Imran Khan had damaged every public project of initiated during the PML-N regime.

“Imran Sahib, the work of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif speaks itself and you only lie. The NAB-Niazi nexus made every project of Shahbaz Sharif controversial,” she said. “People know that Rs126b BRT project was costlier than Shahbaz Sharif’s four metro projects. Imran Sahib this is the same Orange Line project against which the PTI moved court,” she said.