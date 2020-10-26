Four die in mishaps

Four people lost their lives and two others were injured on Sunday in various mishaps in the city.

A 26-year-old youth, Salman Mehmood, died and his friend, Sharjil, 26, was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near China Port in the Clifton locality within the limits of the Darakshan police station.

In another incident, a woman, Vilawar Bibi, 35, died and her husband Dilawar Nabi, 40, was injured when they were passing near the Pir Bukhari shrine on Sharea Faisal and a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle.

Separately, a woman identified as Qismat Jahan, wife of Moin, died of electrocution at her house in Lines Area within the Brigade police station’s limits. In another mishap, 45-year-old Kamran, son of Nawab Gul, died after he fell from the stairs at a house in the Quaidabad area.