Usman seeks govt help to buy new horse for Olympics

KARACHI: The government has to make a substantial contribution to sports development. When Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem was in trouble, the then government of PML-N handed a hefty fund of Rs24 million to the Quetta-born fighter that helped him finance his training in the United States.

Now that Pakistan’s Melbourne-based equestrian Usman Khan is in trouble, the Ministry of IPC should secure the country’s equestrian slot in the next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Usman made history when he qualified for Olympics last year. But a month ago he lost his horse Azad Kashmir. His stable does not have backup a horse that can compete at Olympics. He will have to retain his Olympics slot by featuring in at least five to six qualifying events out of a dozen which will be held until the third week of June 2021. Two qualifying events have already been held.

The government must act quickly and ensure Pakistan’s participation in the sport in Olympics.

Usman has to purchase a four-star horse to compete in the qualifiers. And that is not that easy at a stage when prices of horses in international market have soared following Azad Kashmir’s unfortunate death.

It has been learnt that Usman needs at least Rs140 million to purchase a four-star horse. Usman tried to run a fund-raising and awareness campaign through different channels. But, it has been learnt, the process is slow and by the time funds are generated, FEI qualifying rounds will be missed. Usman has never been funded by either the state or a federation during his 15-year journey.

“All is not lost. It is still possible to retain my Olympics slot,” Usman told 'The News' from Melbourne. “But now I will frankly speak that getting Azad’s replacement is costly. I have never asked for money from anyone, not even Pakistan’s government, during my entire career but now the situation is very difficult,” Usman said. “Time is slipping off our hands. I have done everything for Pakistan and it is my utmost desire to retain the slot at any cost. I am determined but I need urgent support from the private sector and the government,” Usman said.

“America-based Forbes Advertising Company’s CEO Kamran Malik called me to take over the marketing and promotion of Pakistan Eventing Olympic roadmap. We now have a voice working proactively to promote Pakistan Olympic ambitions,” Usman revealed.

Usman through his horse Al-Zarib finished third on Saturday in the dressage competition in Victoria, the first official equestrian Australian event in Victoria since March 2020.