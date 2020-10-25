Illusion vs reality

When the PTI won the 2018 elections, we hoped to see radical changes in the country – both politically and economically. Was this expectation naive? Definitely not. Because these were the exact promises PM Imran Khan made in his race to be prime minister. During his election campaigns, PM Imran Khan promised across the board accountability; to get rid of corruption in 90 days; and to bring back the looted money. However, all we see is a vicious cycle of blame game and personal vendettas against the members of the previous government in the name of accountability. Accountability of previous prime ministers or other leaders is not against the law, but if the process is to be conducted fairly no individual should be exempted from it. The pandemic has shaken the economy of Pakistan. The country’s economic crisis is the people’s top concern. The nation does not want the government to make more promises, but to fix the economy. It is assumed that the government will face strong criticism from the people who are badly affected by rising inflation, unemployment and lack of food security.

The recent rallies held by the opposition parties saw the participation of large numbers of people. Many people attended the rallies because they are in great economic distress. They will support anyone protesting against the government. The government must prioritise its responsibilities. The truth is that the government’s promises are just an illusion and the economic crisis is a sad reality.

Rehan Hameed Karimi

Peshawar