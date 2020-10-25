close
Sun Oct 25, 2020
October 25, 2020

A fatal disease

Newspost

 
October 25, 2020

In Asia, Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer cases in the world. In Pakistan, women who are over the age of 40 are at great risk of developing breast cancer. Around 90,000 new cases of breast cancer are reported in the country every year. Almost 40,000 women die due to this disease.

October is regarded as the breast cancer awareness month. The healthcare authorities need to take more steps to raise awareness among the people about breast cancer in women.

Zaheer Doshambay

Bal Nigwar

