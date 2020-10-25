Local govt official inspects schemes in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: On the directives of the chief minister, Director General (DG) KP Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department Faiz Muhammad Khan on Saturday visited Lower Dir district and inspected various development schemes.

Faiz Muhammad Khan directed LG&RDD technical staff to ensure quality work in all ongoing schemes. He said there would be no compromise on the quality and standard of development schemes. The DG also visited village council Khanpur and inspected the process of computerized birth registration and expressed satisfaction on the registration process. Faiz Muhammad Khan appreciated the steps taken by neighborhood council Seh Sada in Chakdara and other village councils in connection with cleanliness and sanitation in the area.

The DG also met member provincial assembly (MPA) Humayun Khan at Chakdara fishing hut and discussed with him various issues faced by people of the district. They agreed that Chakdara fishing hut which was the property of LG&RDD needed extension work as it was the lone government rest house at the heart and center of Lower Dir district. Humayun Khan said he would take up the matter with the honourable chief minister. A delegation of village and neighborhood council secretaries led by All Secretaries Village Councils Association (ASVCA) Lower Dir president Salahuddin Khan, senior secretaries Shaful Haq, Rizwan Khan, Zarbaz Khan, Sarhaan, Afzal Khan, Murad Badshah, Haider Khan and others met the DG and discussed with him matters regarding service structure and upgradation of village council secretaries. The DG assured them of cooperation by the department in this connection.