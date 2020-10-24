Snow White model, actress, dancer dies

CALIFORNIA: Actress and dancer Marge Champion - who famously modelled for classic Disney animation Snow White - has died aged 101. Her death on Wednesday in Los Angeles was confirmed by dance instructor Pierre Dulaine to The Hollywood Reporter. Her son Gregg told media that she died at his home, where she had been living over the last six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aged just 14, Champion - whose father was friends with Walt Disney - became the muse for the all-male animation team as they drew their lead character for Snow White And The Seven Dwarves.