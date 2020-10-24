Pakistan’s civil awards conferred on Chinese dignitaries in Beijing

Ambassador Moin-ul-Haq with Chinese dignitaries.

BEIJING: Ambassador Moin-ul-Haq presented “Pakistan Civil Awards” on behalf of the President of Pakistan to two leading Chinese personalities at an investiture ceremony held here in the Pakistan Embassy.

The President had conferred the prestigious “Hilal-i-Imtiaz” upon Dr. Zhao Baige and “SITARA-I-PAKISTAN upon Ms. Geng Ying for services to Pakistan.

According to Gwadar Pro, Dr. Zhao Baige is the Vice-Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

Talking to China Economic Net (CEN), Zhao Baige said it’s a great honor for her to achieve this award but it is also a great responsibility.

“In the past six years we have been working very closely for CPEC and also we tried to promote people-to-people dialogue including young generation dialogue, which I really think for two countries people need to promote such kind of relationship,” she added.

Dr. Zhao said, she served as a Deputy Director of the National Population and family Commission of China. She graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Doctorate Degree in 1989 and started her work with the National Population and Family Planning Commission in 1998.

“After the awarding, I will try my best to work for this kind of friendship especially next year two countries celebrating 70th-year diplomatic ties and I think we can do a lot of work not only government to government but also people to people” she mentioned.

As Chair of the “Belt and Road” International Think Tank under the Chinese Academy of Social Science (CASS), Research and Development International (RDI), she launched the Karamay Initiative aiming to promote economic and commercial ties between Pakistan and China.

She has led many delegations to Pakistan to advance the ongoing economic cooperation, promotion of investment, people-to-people exchanges, and collaboration between the intelligentsia and think tanks. In recognition of her outstanding services to Pakistan Hilal-e-Imtiaz was conferred upon her.

Addressing guests at the ceremony, Ambassador Moin-ul-Haq said that we pay tribute to our heroes, we need to remind ourselves that people are truly ambassadors of our respective countries. He said it is our duty to tell younger generations this tradition of Pakistan-China friendship.

“As an ambassador, it woul be his commitment and devotion to take this relationship to even greater heights, which will not only serve the best interest of the two countries but will also ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the entire region and beyond,” he stated.

Ms. Geng Ying is the President of China Cultural Heritage Foundation (CCHF). She is a great patron of Chinese art, culture and has organized a large number of art exhibitions in China and worldwide