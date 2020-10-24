Maham Aftab dies of cancer

ISLAMABAD: Former international taekwondo star Maham Aftab, who won a gold medal in a championship in Jordan, died of cancer here on Friday.

Besides winning national and international events, she also represented Pakistan in the Youth Olympics held in Indonesia. She had quit competing in taekwondo competitions almost five years ago.

Maham was diagnosed with cancer only a month back.

“Her services will be remembered always as she won laurels for Pakistan. May God Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col (r) Waseem Ahmed said.