International taekwondo fighter Maham passes away

KARACHI: Pakistan's international taekwondo fighter Maham Aftab, who represented the country in the 2014 Youth Olympics, died in Islamabad on Friday due to brain tumour.

She had been under treatment at Shoukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore before being discharged last Sunday.

She had left the game in 2015. She had also to her credit gold medal in King Al-Hasan Cup in Jordan.

She will be laid to rest at her hometown in Vehari.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) president Col Wasim Ahmed visited her home to offer condolence to her family.

The IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza also condoled her death. Maham left a two-year old son, according to a source.